|
|
CUMMINS, Marion Sadly passed away on 22nd June 2019 Aged 83 years Much loved wife of 60 years to Pat. Loved sister to Marie. Adored Mother & Mother-in-law to Debbie & Bryan. Treasured Grandmother to Emma & Laura. Forever in our hearts. Marion's family & friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Rose Chapel at Palmdale Lawn Cemetery & Memorial Park, Palmdale Rd Palmdale on Friday 28th June 2019, Commencing at 11am.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 26, 2019