SCHROEDER, Marie Passed away peacefully on 15th May, 2019 At Quirindi Hospital Aged 73 years Dearly loved wife of Henry. Loving mother of David & Jennifer and mother-in-law of Brad & Rebecca. Adored grandmother or Ben, Matthew, Rhys, Brandon, Hailie & Dontay and great grandmother of Kayleigh & Brayden. Relatives, friends and their families are warmly invited to attend the funeral service for the late Marie Schroeder. The cortege will leave the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Henry Street, Quirindi after a Funeral Service commencing at 10.30am Friday 24th May 2019, thence for interment in the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 186 George Street, Quirindi 2343 Phone 02 6746 3116 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 22, 2019