O'MALLEY, Marie Irene Peacefully at McKay House, Tamworth 18th March, 2019 Late of Kootingal Much loved wife of Hughie (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Leonie, Rodney, Tony & Garry. Loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Aged 87 Years The family and friends of MARIE are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel of the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm tomorrow, Thursday 21st March, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 20, 2019