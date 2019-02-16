|
URQUHART Margaret Joyce Passed away with her family by her side, at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital, on Thursday, 14th February, 2019 Aged 87 years Dearly loved wife of Roy (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Heather and John (dec), Donald and Lindy, Shelley and Ian, Andrew and Thea. Treasured grandmother of Amy and Derek, Benjamin, Christopher, Jason, Adam, Jarrad, Maigan, Nathan, Jamie, Casandra and their families. Aunt and friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Margaret Urquhart are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service, commencing at 11.00am, Friday, 22nd of February, 2019, in St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth. "Privately Cremated" Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 16, 2019