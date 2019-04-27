Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WEATHERALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Irene WEATHERALL

Notice Condolences

Margaret Irene WEATHERALL Notice
WEATHERALL Margaret Irene Passed away peacefully at Manilla Hospital 22nd April, 2019 Much loved wife of Rawson (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stewart & Doreen, Christine & Ken, Jane & Garry and Liz & Brendan and adored Grandma of Scott, Kylie & Jenna, Thomas & Annie and Mary & George and Great Grandma of their families. Aged 84 Years Following a private interment, the family and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cnr. Court & Rowan Streets, Manilla commencing at 11.30am, Thursday 2nd May, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.