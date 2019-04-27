|
WEATHERALL Margaret Irene Passed away peacefully at Manilla Hospital 22nd April, 2019 Much loved wife of Rawson (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stewart & Doreen, Christine & Ken, Jane & Garry and Liz & Brendan and adored Grandma of Scott, Kylie & Jenna, Thomas & Annie and Mary & George and Great Grandma of their families. Aged 84 Years Following a private interment, the family and friends of MARGARET are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held in St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Cnr. Court & Rowan Streets, Manilla commencing at 11.30am, Thursday 2nd May, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019