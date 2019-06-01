Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Margaret Elizabeth ADAMS

Margaret Elizabeth ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Margaret Elizabeth Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 26th May, 2019 after a short illness Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Sandra & Adrian Pearson and Aunty Marg of Tamara & Rebecca. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of MARG are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Wednesday 5th June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019
