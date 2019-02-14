Home
Malcolm John LYE

Malcolm John LYE Notice
LYE, Malcolm John 17-7-1954 to 10-2-2019 Passed peacefully from this world after a long illness. Born with good humour and tolerance. Surrounded by his loving family and the caring staff at Nioka. Much loved husband of Kate. Adored father of Tanika, Rachel, Natasha, Matthew, Lauren, Hannah and James. Proud grandfather of eleven. Adored brother and uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Malcolm Lye are respectfully invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 11.00am, Monday, 18th February, 2019, at Dungowan Cemetery, Ogunbil Road, Dungowan, followed by a Celebration Service at 1.00pm at St Johns Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019
