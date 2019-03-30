Home
Lucas Adam James Andrew Born 13/5/1982 in Hobart, Died naturally and peacefully on 13/2/2019 in Tamworth NSW Cremated at Tamworth 22/3/2019 Survived by his parents Paul Calvert-Smith and Portia Andrew, his five siblings Arthur, Sarah, William, Julia and Daniel, and a grandmother and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. A memorial ceremony with Lucas's ashes will be at 1:00 pm Friday 5/4/2019, at Paul Calvert-Smith's house at 68 Hall Street Ridgeway Tasmania. All relatives and friends are welcome. Enquiries Paul Calvert-Smith 0407 123 410
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
