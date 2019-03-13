Home
MISSEN, Lionel Died peacefully Sunday, the 10th of March, 2019 Aged 72 years Will be sadly missed by all. Relatives and friends of the late Lionel Missen are respectfully invited to attend his funeral.The graveside service is appointed to commence at 10.30am Thursday 14th March, 2019 at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
