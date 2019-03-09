|
|
VARLEY, Linda Yvonne Tragically taken too soon, on Thursday, 28th February, 2019 Adored wife of Matt. Cherished mum of Ruby, Oliver and Stella. Much loved daughter of Kim & Sue Raymond. Loved sister of Teresa, Nikki, Sharyn and Tony, sister-in-law, aunty, niece and loved friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Linda Varley are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 1.00 pm Friday, 15th March, 2019, in St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth, thence for Private Cremation. Aged 44 years Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019