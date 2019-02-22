|
ORLE, Linda On Saturday 16th of February, 2019 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 67 years Dearly loved wife of Felix. Loving mother and grandmother. Relatives and friends of the late Linda Orle are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 3:30pm on Tuesday 26th February, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2019