Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda ORLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda ORLE

Notice Condolences

Linda ORLE Notice
ORLE, Linda On Saturday 16th of February, 2019 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 67 years Dearly loved wife of Felix. Loving mother and grandmother. Relatives and friends of the late Linda Orle are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A Cremation Service is appointed to commence at 3:30pm on Tuesday 26th February, 2019 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.