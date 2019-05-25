MAGGS, Leslie Robert "Les" At Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 22nd May, 2019 Loved husband of Penny. Loved father and father-in-law of Kathryn & Randol and Stuart & Clare and Poppy to their families. Son of Jean & Bert Maggs (both dec'd). Brother of Lynette & Sandra. Brother-in-law and Uncle of their families. Brother-in-law of Bill Fletcher and Uncle of his family. Aged 74 Years Following a private cremation, the family and friends of LES are warmly invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life to be held in the Pavillion Function and Conference Centre, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha commencing at 11.00am, Friday 31st May, 2019. By request no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Salvation Army. A Donations Box will be available at the Service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 25 to May 29, 2019