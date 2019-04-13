|
OWENS, Leon Died suddenly on Tuesday 9th April, 2019 on Tuesday 26th March Aged 53 years Beloved son of Don and Lois (both deceased) Loved brother and brother in law of Rodney (dec) and Wendy, Paul and Alice, Kathleen and Bruce (dec), Glenn and Kim and devoted uncle and great uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Leon Owens are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Cremation Service will commence at 11am on Monday 15th April, 2019 in the Auditorium of the Narrabri RSL Club. Thence for private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Narrabri Hospital Auxillary may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 13, 2019