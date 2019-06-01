|
COLEMAN, Lee Anne Passed away peacefully at Nioka Tamworth Hospital, 25th May, 2019 Late of Werris Creek Dearly loved daughter of John (dec'd) & Eileen Coleman. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Karl, Therese & Jason, Allanah & Dan and Ryan and very special aunt of their families. Aged 55 Years The family and friends of LEE ANNE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in St.Thomas More Catholic Church, Werris Creek commencing at 2.30pm, Monday 3rd June, 2019. Following the Funeral Liturgy the cortege will proceed to the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019