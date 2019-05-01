Home
Kim Katrina THOMAS

Kim Katrina THOMAS In Memoriam
Kim Katrina Thomas 06.09.1979 ~ 01.05.2001 God took your hand and made us part, He closed your eyes and broke our hearts, Little did we know that evening, What sorrow the night would bring. When your heart of gold stopped beating, We could not do a thing. As time goes on without you, And days turn into years, They hold a million memories, And a thousand silent tears. Dearly loved and so sadly missed Dad, Craig, Jacinta, Ivy, Flynn, Nellie, Brett, Samantha, Mason and Freddy



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 1, 2019
