Kevin Ross HAWKINS

Notice Condolences

Kevin Ross HAWKINS Notice
Kevin Ross Hawkins Aged 75 years Late of Hope Street, Warialda Beloved husband of Coral (deceased), devoted father of Donna and Adam and adored grandfather. Kevin's funeral service will be held at St. Simon & St. Jude's Anglican Church, Warialda, this Tuesday 7th May 2019, commencing at 10.30am, followed by Interment at the Warialda Lawn Cemetery. THORLEY AND SONS FUNERAL SERVICES INVERELL Phone (02) 6722 2566 FDA of NSW Accreditation No: 12029-03
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 20, 2019
