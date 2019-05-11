|
MORRIS Kerrie Ferguson (nee Corbett) 8th May - 1st May 2019 Beloved wife of Brian (dec'd) - 50 yrs married 17 May 2019. Adored and precious Mother of Fiona & Alison. Cherished loving Mimi of Georgia & Boston. Much loved Sister and Auntie. Very kind and caring friend to so many. A private cremation service for Kerrie was held in the Alston Chapel of the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens on Thursday evening, 9th May 2019. Thank you everyone for your sincere condolences and loving support. "Yesterday we held your hand. Today we hold your memories. Forever we hold your heart xxxx" Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 11, 2019