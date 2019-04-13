|
LEWIS, Kenneth Llewellyn "Ken" Passed away 10th April, 2019 With family members present Much loved and loving husband of Judy. Loved Dad of Mareece and Graham & Joy. Adored Poppy of Ben, Holly, Phoebe, Aaron, Kierin & Tash. Aged 80 Years The family and friends of KEN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 3.00pm, Monday 15th April, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 13, 2019