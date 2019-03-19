|
|
YOUNG, Kenneth George "Ken" Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 16th March, 2019 Loving husband and soul mate of Patricia (dec'd). Devoted and much loved father and father-in-law of Alan & Ann, Peter, Kevin & Laney and Robyn & Aaron. Cherished and adored "Farv" of Mitchell & Katie, Beau & Jess, Sally, Kieran & Mel, Tom, Lachie, Sam, Ben and Lara and great grandfather of twin boys Jagger & Chase. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of KEN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel of the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 21st March, 2019 Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 19, 2019