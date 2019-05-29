|
PRINCE, Kathleen Amy On 27th May, 2019 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Les (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Phillip & Evol, Susie Szephora, Janet & Greg Murphy and Raymond & Alex. Adored grandmother of Katrina & Greg, Boston, Amelia, Victoria, Joseph and Matilda. Loving sister to Joan & Max Skinner. Relatives and friends of the late Kath Prince are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth after a Funeral Service commencing at 11:00am on Friday 31st May 2019. Thence for interment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 29, 2019