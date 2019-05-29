Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen PRINCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Amy PRINCE

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Amy PRINCE Notice
PRINCE, Kathleen Amy On 27th May, 2019 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 85 years Dearly loved wife of Les (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Phillip & Evol, Susie Szephora, Janet & Greg Murphy and Raymond & Alex. Adored grandmother of Katrina & Greg, Boston, Amelia, Victoria, Joseph and Matilda. Loving sister to Joan & Max Skinner. Relatives and friends of the late Kath Prince are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth after a Funeral Service commencing at 11:00am on Friday 31st May 2019. Thence for interment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.