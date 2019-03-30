|
Kath Gillies (Nee: Simpson) Dearly loved wife of Keith (dec). Loving mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunty, grandmother and great grandmother of her family. Relatives, friends and their families are warmly invited to attend the funeral for the late Kath Gillies. The cortege will leave St Thomas More's Catholic Church, Dewhurst Street, Werris Creek after Funeral Prayers commencing at 10.00am Monday 1st April 2019 thence for interment in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 186 George Street Quirindi Phone 6746 3116 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019