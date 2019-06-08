|
BAILEY, June Gloria Passed away peacefully at McKay House, Tamworth 2nd June, 2019 Much loved wife of Phil (dec'd). Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Stephen & Vicki, Rodney and Quenten & Donna. Adored Grandma of Lisa & Julie and Stephanie & Samantha and Great Grandma of Maddie, Brayden & Pyper and Byndii. Very special aunt and great aunt of the Paix family. Aged 94 Years June checked the funeral notices every day to see if she was there - and now she is . . . The family and friends of the Late Mrs. June Bailey are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.30am on Tuesday 11th June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019