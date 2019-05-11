|
|
URQUHART, Judith (Judy) Died peacefully Tuesday, the 7th of May, 2019 Aged 78 years Dearly loved wife of Noel. Loving mother of Christine, Darrell, Malcolm, Theeona and Suzanne. Loved mother-in-law of their partners. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Judy Urquhart are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Graveside Service is appointed to commence at 10.30am Tuesday the 14th May, 2019 at the Manilla Cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. By request bright colors to be worn. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Nioka. A donation box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 11, 2019