WOOD, Joyce Died peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital on Thursday 6th June, 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved Wife of Vince (dec). Loving mother of Les (dec), Jeff and Graeme. Loved mother in law of Robyn, Anni and Anne. Much loved grandmother of Rick & Judy, Jennie & Amy, Hamish, Ava, Poppy, Michael & Kai, and Kira & Ryan and great grandmother to Fhan. Relatives and friends of the late Joyce Wood are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and cremation on Friday 14th June, 1.30pm at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Joyce's family would sincerely like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Nioka ward for their overwhelming kindness, compassion and support that was extended during her time in their care. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from June 12 to June 13, 2019