Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce WOOD

Notice Condolences

Joyce WOOD Notice
WOOD, Joyce Died peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital on Thursday 6th June, 2019 Aged 89 years Dearly loved Wife of Vince (dec). Loving mother of Les (dec), Jeff and Graeme. Loved mother in law of Robyn, Anni and Anne. Much loved grandmother of Rick & Judy, Jennie & Amy, Hamish, Ava, Poppy, Michael & Kai, and Kira & Ryan and great grandmother to Fhan. Relatives and friends of the late Joyce Wood are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service and cremation on Friday 14th June, 1.30pm at The Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Joyce's family would sincerely like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Nioka ward for their overwhelming kindness, compassion and support that was extended during her time in their care. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from June 12 to June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.