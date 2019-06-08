Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce CLEGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lorna CLEGG

Notice Condolences

Joyce Lorna CLEGG Notice
CLEGG, Joyce Lorna Passed away 5th June, 2019 Late of Kootingal and formerly of Gulargambone Dearly loved wife of Richard (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Kim and Megan & Jim. Adored Grandma of Richard & Belinda and Matt, Kane & Keya, Jack and Eliza and Great Grandma of Bailey, Ruby & Olivia and Mackenzie & Spencer. Aged 86 Years The family and friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in its entirety in St. John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 14th June, 2019. The Service will be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.