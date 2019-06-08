|
|
CLEGG, Joyce Lorna Passed away 5th June, 2019 Late of Kootingal and formerly of Gulargambone Dearly loved wife of Richard (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Craig & Kim and Megan & Jim. Adored Grandma of Richard & Belinda and Matt, Kane & Keya, Jack and Eliza and Great Grandma of Bailey, Ruby & Olivia and Mackenzie & Spencer. Aged 86 Years The family and friends of JOYCE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in its entirety in St. John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 14th June, 2019. The Service will be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 8, 2019