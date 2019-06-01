Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
CALLCOTT, John William Passed away unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital 24th May, 2019 Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Cory & Alison, Carly & Michael and Bryce & Yumeno. Grandfather of Ella and Daniel. Former husband of Debbie and Kim. Aged 66 Years The family and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Tuesday 4th June, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 1, 2019
