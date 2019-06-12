|
JONES, John Sydney Peacefully passed away at Home on Saturday, 8th June, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec). Adored father and father-in-law of Sheryl & Greg (dec) and Rhonda & Steve. Much loved pa of Brooke, Michael, Erin, Jacqueline and Callum, great pa, brother and brother-in-law to their families. Relatives and friends of the late John Jones are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 13th, June, 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel thence for burial in the adjoining Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 12, 2019