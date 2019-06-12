Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for John JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sydney JONES

Notice Condolences

John Sydney JONES Notice
JONES, John Sydney Peacefully passed away at Home on Saturday, 8th June, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec). Adored father and father-in-law of Sheryl & Greg (dec) and Rhonda & Steve. Much loved pa of Brooke, Michael, Erin, Jacqueline and Callum, great pa, brother and brother-in-law to their families. Relatives and friends of the late John Jones are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 2.00pm, Thursday 13th, June, 2019 in the Alston Memorial Chapel thence for burial in the adjoining Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.