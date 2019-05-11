|
McCARRON, John Collingham (formerly of West Tamworth) Passed away peacefully in Goondiwindi on the 6th May, 2019 Much loved son of Bill and Sylvia McCarron (both deceased), brother to Jim (deceased) and Margaret, brother-in-law to Sybil and Jim. Uncle to Susan, Belinda, Steven, Denise, Sharon, Toni, Raylee and families. Aged 89 Years The family and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Friday 17th May, 2019 and will be followed by interment in the adjoining Memorial Gardens. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 11 to May 15, 2019