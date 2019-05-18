Home
BELL, John Died peacefully Tuesday, the 14th of May, 2019 Aged 83 years Dearly loved husband of Janis. Loving father of Nicki & Kerry. Sadly missed brother of Laurel. Relatives and friends of the late John Bell are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of his life from 2.00pm at the Tamworth Gardens Estate, 36 Johnston Street, North Tamworth, on Saturday 18th of May 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 18, 2019
