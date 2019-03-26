Home
EASTER, Joan Shirley (Shirley) Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at Alblas Lodge, Tamworth on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Frank (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in law of Darrell & Joyce, Vicki & Lee and Alan. Adored grandma of Janene & Trevor, Mark, Libby & Ben, great grandma of nine and great great grandma of two. Relatives and friends of the late Shirley Easter are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 11.00am, Thursday, 28th March, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 26, 2019
