|
|
FRANCIS, Jim Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 9th March, 2019 Late of Werris Creek Much loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of John & Robyn, Barry & Jane, Anne & Ron and Robyn & Peter. Much loved Pop of Adam, Lisa, Brooke, Troy, Hope, Nathan, Jay (dec'd) and Wade and loved Great Grand Pop of their families. Aged 92 Years The family and friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Werris Creek Lawn Cemetery, Memorial Drive Werris Creek commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 15th March, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 13, 2019