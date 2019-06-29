|
Jessica Brooke KELLY 19th Oct 2000 - 20th June 2019 Dearly treasured daughter of Vanessa Kelly (dec'd) and Darren Curry. Deeply loved sister of Brooke, Brandon & Daniel. Loved granddaughter of Lynn Kelly & Noel Greacen. Dearly loved aunt, niece, cousin and great granddaughter of their families. Loved foster daughter of Kurt Hawkins and Trish Price and foster sister of Jamie-Lee, Dale, Taymas & Eli. Aged 18 Years The family and friends of JESSICA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy to be celebrated in its entirety in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 5th July, 2019. To be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019