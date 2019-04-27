Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenneth URQUHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenneth Ida (Jen) URQUHART

Notice Condolences

Jenneth Ida (Jen) URQUHART Notice
URQUHART Jenneth Ida (Jen) Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital on Tuesday, 16th April, 2019. Aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Monica and Anthony & Di. Precious and much loved nan of Rebecca, Stephanie (dec), Rowen, Matthew, Luke and Kate. Beloved great 'Nanny Jen' to Ryan, Isabella, Harrison, Zara and Nya. Much loved sister to Beryl. Adored aunty to Carol. Privately Cremated "Always in our hearts" Special thanks to her caring neighbours and wonderful staff at Nioka. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.