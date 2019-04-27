|
URQUHART Jenneth Ida (Jen) Passed away peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital on Tuesday, 16th April, 2019. Aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of George (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Rodney & Monica and Anthony & Di. Precious and much loved nan of Rebecca, Stephanie (dec), Rowen, Matthew, Luke and Kate. Beloved great 'Nanny Jen' to Ryan, Isabella, Harrison, Zara and Nya. Much loved sister to Beryl. Adored aunty to Carol. Privately Cremated "Always in our hearts" Special thanks to her caring neighbours and wonderful staff at Nioka. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 27, 2019