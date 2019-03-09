Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey FREWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Roy FREWIN

Notice Condolences

Jeffrey Roy FREWIN Notice
FREWIN, Jeffrey Roy Passed away at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle 6th March, 2019 Late of Tamworth. Much loved husband of Jeanette. Treasured father and father-in-law of Samantha & Eric, Felicity & Richard, Rebecca & Tony and Marnie & Joshua. Adored Pop of Jack & Meg, Michaela, Fletcher, Lachlan & Sebastian and Miller, Sullivan & Cooper and "Old Pop" of Elliot. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of JEFFREY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in its entirety in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 1.30pm, Tuesday 12th March, 2019. To be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.