FREWIN, Jeffrey Roy Passed away at John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle 6th March, 2019 Late of Tamworth. Much loved husband of Jeanette. Treasured father and father-in-law of Samantha & Eric, Felicity & Richard, Rebecca & Tony and Marnie & Joshua. Adored Pop of Jack & Meg, Michaela, Fletcher, Lachlan & Sebastian and Miller, Sullivan & Cooper and "Old Pop" of Elliot. Aged 69 Years The family and friends of JEFFREY are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in its entirety in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 1.30pm, Tuesday 12th March, 2019. To be followed by private cremation. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 9, 2019