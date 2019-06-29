Home
Jean Isabel NEWBERRY

NEWBERRY, Jean Isabel Passed away peacefully at McKay House, Tamworth 24th June, 2019 Dearly loved wife of Denis (dec'd). Much loved mother of Peter (dec'd) and Richard & Jo and adored grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Aged 94 Years The family and friends of the Late Mrs. Jean Newberry are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 1st July, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019
