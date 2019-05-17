|
TREVASKIS, Janice 'Jan' Died peacefully Tuesday, the 14th of May, 2019 Aged 79 years Dearly loved wife of Lloyd. Loving mother of John, Lisa and Robyn. Always in our hearts, eternally loved & forever missed. Relatives and friends of the late Jan are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The Service will be held at The Pavillion, 75 Nundle Road, Nemingha (the corner of Back Kootingal & Nundle Road).Commencing at 11.30am on Sunday 19th May, 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from May 17 to May 18, 2019