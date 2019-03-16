|
|
EFFER, James (Jim) Passed away peacefully after a long illness, with family by his side at home. On Wednesday, 13th March, 2019 Aged 66 years Loved husband of Rhonda (dec). Much loved father of Belinda, Jamie, Jason and Elissa. Treasured grandfather of twelve, great grandfather of two, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to their families. Relatives and friends of the late Jim Effer are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00 am, Tuesday, 19th March, 2019, at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 16, 2019