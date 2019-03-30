Home
Jack Thomas CUTCLIFFE

Jack Thomas Cutcliffe 15.11.2000 - 30.03.2017 Your footy boots lie still upon the floor, They wonder why, they aren't running out the door, Your Xbox doesn't hum from dust till dawn. The screen is dark, just like out hearts, We spray cologne around your room, It reminds us so much of you. A thousand times a day you pop into our thoughts, A million times a day we wonder is this for REAL, For we can't believe they could be allowed to steal, A HEART AS BIG AS YOURS Dad, Mum, Jessie and Georgia



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
