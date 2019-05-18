Home
Irene Joyce (Rene) SINFIELD

SINFIELD, Irene Joyce (Rene) Died peacefully Tuesday the 14th May, 2019 Aged 98 years Dearly loved wife of Charles (Chic) (dec). Loving sister of Ray (dec), Phyll, Alma (dec), Meryl, Colin, Keith and Ronald (dec). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Brian & Barb, Margaret & Ron, Ken (dec) & Jane, Ian & Clare and Helen & Robert. Adored grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Rene Sinfield are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth after a Funeral Service appointed to commence at 10.30am Monday the 20th of May, 2019. Thence for interment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. By Request no flowers, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia Australia. A donation box will be made available at the service. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 18, 2019
