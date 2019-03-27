|
McINNES, Ian James Peacefully at Quirindi Hospital, 24th March, 2019 Late of Quirindi Dearly loved husband of Sue. Very much loved father and father-in-law of Rod & Jenepher, Cheryl & Tony, Wendy & Tony, Mark & Trish, Nadina and Sean & Liz. Adored "Pa Mac" of Maddy, Sarah & Emily, Mathew, Joel, Kascia, Zarna, Aden, Ethan, Josh, Sam & Broden and great grandfather of 3 great granddaughters. Aged 81 Years The family and friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Munro Memorial Uniting Church, Cnr. Hill & Pryor Streets, Quirindi commencing at 10.00am, Friday 29th March, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Quirindi Lawn Cemetery Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 27, 2019