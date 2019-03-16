Home
Ian Christopher JONES

JONES Ian Christopher Passed away peacefully. At Nazareth House, Tamworth On Tuesday, 12th March, 2019 Aged 75 years Dearly loved father of Christine and Bec. Adored granddad of Ella, Leah, Phoebe and Annabelle. Brother of Oswald, Jenny, David, Deirdre , Faye (all dec), Phillip, Barrie, Norma and Margaret. Relatives and friends of the late Ian Jones are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30am Monday, 18th March, 2019, at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 16, 2019
