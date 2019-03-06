Home
Henry James Carnegie "Harry" BROWNE

BROWNE, Henry James Carnegie "Harry" 3rd March 2019 of Atherton Street, Armidale. Dearly beloved husband of Ellie. Loving father of Henry (dec'd), Terry & Leanne, Bernard & Shirley, Warwick & Karen, Jenny, Kym & Gordon Steele and loved grandfather & great- grandfather of their families. In his 86th Year Funeral Service to be held at Piddington's Crematorium Chapel Uralla Road, Armidale Saturday, 9th March 2019 commencing at 11:30am. By request No Flowers, Donations in lieu to Dementia Australia. A donation box will be at the Chapel. Phone 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
