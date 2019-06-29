|
|
DAWSON, Helen Patricia Passed away at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 21st June, 2019 Surrounded by family Late of Tamworth and formerly of Willow Tree and Sydney Much loved wife of Richard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer, Peter & Sharon, Catherine & Graham and Margaret & Gareth. Adored Grandma of Brady & Adeline, Anthony, Stephanie & Nathan and Theodore & Audrey. Aged 80 Years The family and friends of HELEN are warmly invited to attend her Committal Service to be held at the Graveside, Attunga Cemetery, Ridge Street, Attunga commencing at 10.00am, Tuesday 9th July 2019 to be followed by a Celebration of Her Life to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 11.30am. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 29, 2019