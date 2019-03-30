|
|
KEECH, Helen Died peacefully Tuesday, the 26th of March, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of Noel. Loving mother of Barry and Lyn. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Helen Keech are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service commencing at 11.30am Monday, 1st April 2019, in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Uniting Church Frontier Services. A donations box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019