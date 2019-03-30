Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen KEECH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen KEECH

Notice Condolences

Helen KEECH Notice
KEECH, Helen Died peacefully Tuesday, the 26th of March, 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved wife of Noel. Loving mother of Barry and Lyn. Will be sadly missed by family and friends. Relatives and friends of the late Helen Keech are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service commencing at 11.30am Monday, 1st April 2019, in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Uniting Church Frontier Services. A donations box will be available at the service. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.