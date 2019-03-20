Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Helen Elaine COLLINS

Helen Elaine COLLINS Notice
COLLINS, Helen Elaine Peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 17th March, 2019 Dearly loved partner of Kevin Hawkins (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of Steven, Bradley & Barbara. Loved grandmother of their families. Aged 74 Years The family and friends of HELEN are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel of the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Monday 25th March, 2019 Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
