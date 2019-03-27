Home
Hazel Lavina HILLIER

HILLIER, Hazel Lavina Passed away peacefully at Salamander Bay 20th March, 2019 Late of Tamworth Much loved wife of Roy. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bert & Patty, Tracey & Brett and Toni (dec'd). Adored Nan of Brad (dec'd) & Renee and Jessica & Kayla and Great Nan of Brodie & Jayden. Aged 76 Years The family and friends of HAZEL are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 2.30pm, Friday 29th March 2019 at the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
