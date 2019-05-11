|
|
KELLY, Harold George "Hardy" Peacefully at Eloura, Quirindi 8th May, 2019 Late of Wallabadah Much loved husband of Daphne (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Robyne and loved Pa of Jaimee, Jack & Zoe. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of HAROLD are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Anglican Church of Ascension, Wallabadah commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 24th May, 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Wallabadah Lawn Cemetery. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 11, 2019