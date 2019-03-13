|
TRUDGETT, Gregory John "Trudge" Peacefully at Quirindi Hospital 11th March, 2019 Surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Jo. Dearly loved father of Melissa, Amanda & Anthony and their partners. Much loved Pop of Chelsie, Emily, Zachary, Jack, Logan & Stella. Greg will be loved and remembered always by His extended family Aged 64 Years "Taken too Soon" The family and friends of GREG are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Thomas Street, Quirindi commencing at 10.30am, Monday 18 th March, 2019. To be followed by a private cremation service in Tamworth to be attended by family only. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 13, 2019