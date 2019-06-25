Home
GIBSON, Gordon Died peacefully on Saturday 22nd June 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly loved husband of Patricia Mary Gibson (dec). Loving father of Ross & Melanie. Relatives and friends of the late Gordon Gibson are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at 10.30am Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth. Thence for private Cremation in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens. Guests & friends are invited to attend a wake afterwards from 12.15pm at the Tamworth City Bowls Club to share in memories of Gordon. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 25, 2019
