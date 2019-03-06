|
Forrester; George Robert (Bob) 2nd March 2019 Peacefully at Manilla Hospital of Palmer Street, Attunga Dearly loved son of George & Agnes Forrester (both dec'd). Loved Brother of Ian, Nancye (dec'd), and fond uncle of Kerrie & Jan and great uncle of Aimee. Aged 78 Years Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Carthage Street Tamworth on Friday 8th March 2019 commencing at 2.00pm, followed by a private family Interment. Piddington's AFDA Phone (02) 6772 2288
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 6, 2019